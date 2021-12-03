Florence deputies searching for suspects who stole church’s utility trailer

Florence deputies are searching for suspects who are accused of stealing a trailer from a church. (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify two people who are accused of stealing a box utility trailer from a church.

The theft happened at about 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 23 at the Palmetto Street Church of God, located at 3132 W. Palmetto St. in Florence, according to authorities.

Security camera captured what appears to be suspects and a white Ford pickup truck with a black tool box in its bed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 665-2121 ext. 375, or can submit a tip through the department’s app. Anonymous information can also be shared through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by visiting peedeeswanted.com.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.