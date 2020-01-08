Florence ‘DJ’ indicted on 14 charges related to sex trafficking case

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Jason Roger Pope, 42, was indicted on Wednesday by a state grand jury on 14 charges in relation to his human trafficking case, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, was arrested late last summer on counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting the prostitution of a minor, multiple counts of human trafficking, kidnapping, and numerous other offenses.

Now that Pope has been indicted, the courts are awaiting a plea from Pope and his defense team. Online records show that Pope remains in Florence County Detention Center with no bond.

SLED Agents are still searching for any information leading to the location of potential additional victims in connection to Pope’s trafficking case.

For all of Pope’s documented arrests in the state, and incident reports from the sheriff’s office, see the extensive rap sheet here.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact SLED at 866-472-8477.

