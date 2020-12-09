Florence man accused in ambush that killed 2 officers to be transported to court Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence man accused of shooting seven officers, killing two of them, will be transported from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to Newberry County Court Thursday, according to officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Details are limited due to a gag order on the case. An order of transportation was filed Monday, according to court records.

Fred Hopkins Jr., 76, is facing two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, according to previous reporting.

In October of 2018, Officers went to Hopkins home in the Vintage Place area to interview his 28-year-old son, Seth David Hopkins, about sex crimes against a child, according to police.

When police arrived, the father started shooting at officers. Seven officers were shot, and Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner died from their injuries.

Last year, Seth Hopkins was charged with five new counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old (first degree), and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years old.