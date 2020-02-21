Florence man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 3-year-old released on $75K bond

UPDATE – FEB. 20, 2020: Roger Lupo was released on a $75,000 bond on Feb. 20, 2020, according to online booking records from the Florence County Detention Center.



EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged and is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 3-year-old.

Roger Dale Lupo, 49, of Bobwhite Trail in Effingham, was arrested on Tuesday by Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to a press release from the FCSO. He was arrested in Columbia, SC with the help of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Florence Division of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Lupo is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, victim under the age of 11 years, the release said. Investigators allege that between August 2015 and July 2018, Lupo “performed a sex act upon a victim who was 3 years of age at the time.”

Lupo will be held at the FCSO pending a bond hearing.