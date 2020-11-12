Florence man accused of punching elderly relative who had stroke

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after being accused of punching an elderly relative, who was a stroke victim, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Russell Hicks, 39, of Florence, was arrested Sept. 22, according to information sent to News13 Thursday. Hicks allegedly punched the 82-year-old relative, who was also a stroke victim, multiple times, deputies said.

Hicks was charged with second-degree assault and battery and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Hicks was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond on Oct. 18, according to booking records.