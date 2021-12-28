Florence man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting minor arrested after bar fight

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a teen was arrested early Christmas morning after a bar fight, according to Florence police.

Victor Bernard Johnson Jr., 31, of Florence, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16, the unlawful carrying of a pistol, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violence offense.

Officers went to the Creekside Bar, located at 1115 S. Irby St., after hearing about a fight, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. When they arrived, Johnson was being detained by security in the parking lot.

Security guards told police that they’d found a pistol on Johnson after he agreed to be searched in order to enter the bar, according to Brandt. He then punched a security officer. The officer did not want to pursue charges.

Police then learned that Johnson had warrants out for kidnapping and sexual assault for an incident in November.

Brandt said no further information will be released due to the kidnapping and sexual assault charges.