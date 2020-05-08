Florence man arrested, accused of exposing himself on steps of business

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself on the steps of a Florence business.
Officers responded to the 300 block of South Coit Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to an alleged indecent exposure incident, the Florence Police Department says. Officers located and detained a man at the location.
Florence police say witnesses reported the man was sitting on the steps of a nearby business and exposed his genitals.
Dequincy Quintin McClain, 31, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on a charge of indecent exposure, according to booking records. Bond was set at $10,000.
