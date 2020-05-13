Florence man arrested, accused of leading deputies on a chase while having child in car

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Davin Rashad Burgess, 29, of Florence (Courtesy- Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase while having a child in the car.

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lucas Street on May 8, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle didn’t stop and a chase began at “high speed.”

The sheriff’s office says when the driver stopped, deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and a “small child” inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office says deputies found a handgun under the back seat, oxycodone pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and digital scales.

Davin Rashad Burgess, 29, of Florence, was arrested on scene and charged with:

  • failure to stop for a blue light
  • possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • possession of controlled substances, trafficking in methamphetamine
  • unlawful carrying of a pistol
  • possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
  • child endangerment 
  • unlawful conduct toward a child

Burgess is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a $41,000 surety bond.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories