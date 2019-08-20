Florence man arrested, accused of recording people in restaurant storeroom

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been arrested after allegedly recording people in a restaurant bathroom.

Officers responded to the La Bamba Mexican Restaurant, located at 842 S. Woody Jones Blvd., around 5:20 p.m. on August 14 for a voyeurism incident, according to a release from the Florence Police Department. “Officers learned that a patron entered the restroom at the location and discovered a cell phone concealed in the restroom, recording video.”

Following an investigation, the person “who allegedly concealed cell phone in a restroom to record the video” as Jamie Tepole Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with one count of voyeurism first offense. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

Lt. Mike Brandt, with the FPD, said the incident happened in the men’s bathroom of the the restaurant.

According to FCDC booking records, bond was set at $5,000. Gonzalez remains in the center as 12 p.m. Tuesday.

