Florence man arrested after he allegedly shot at 2 people, damaged vehicle

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Wednesday after police said he shot at two people and damaged a vehicle.

Police said on June 3, Ely James McWhite fired “numerous rounds” at multiple people in the 100 block of N. Calhoun Street.

No one was injured but a vehicle was damaged in the incident.

McWhite is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of marijuana, 28 grams or less, second offense.

McWhite is held in the Florence County Detention Center with no bond on the attempted murder charges and $15,000 bond on the other charges.