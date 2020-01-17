Florence man arrested for criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and kidnapping, according to the Florence Police Department.
George Robert Hamrick, Sr. turned himself into Florence police on January 14.
Police allege that in 2013, Hamrick gave alcoholic drinks to the victim, who was under 18 at the time, and “persuaded the victim into his bedroom.” Hamrick allegedly “locked the door, forcefully put the victim on a couch and sexually assaulted the victim.”
Hamrick was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 10:20 a.m. on January 14, booking records show. No bond has been set and he remains in the center as of 9 a.m. Friday.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- National Stalking Awareness Month: How to spot signs, protect yourself from stalking
- Police: 3-month-old in critical condition after being punched multiple times in SC, man faces charges
- SC high school student dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ on campus
- Sunny but chilly afternoon, rain returns this weekend
- Horry County men arrested on child pornography charges