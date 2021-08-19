Florence man arrested for ill-treatment of animals after domestic disturbance

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Wednesday for ill-treatment of animals, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Lee Sentell O’Neal was arrested after officers were called to the 800 block of North Dargan Street for a domestic disturbance, according to Brandt. When officers were investigating, they learned he had an outstanding warrant for ill-treatment of animals.

The charge stems from an incident June 22, 2020 when officers found a dog at the same home with injuries from its collar, without food, clean water, or shelter, according to Brandt.

O’Neal was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, according to booking records.