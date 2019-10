FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police in Florence have charged a man with murder.

According to booking records at the Florence County Detention Center, officers with the Florence Police Department arrested Phillip Tyrone Legette Tuesday night. Legette is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

We have reached out to Florence police for details about the arrest and what case it is connected to. Stay with News13 for updates.