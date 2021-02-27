Florence man arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while she was unconscious.

According to the report, Christopher James Kennedy, 59, of Florence sexually assaulted the victim while she was unconscious between the dates of February 7 and February 8.

Florence Police arrested Kennedy on February 15 after getting a warrant for his arrest.

Kennedy admitted in a recording that he committed the sexual acts on the victim, according to the report.

The report says that Kennedy also advised that if the victim had not woken up, he would have tried to rape her.

Kennedy was released on a $5,000 surety bond after spending one day in jail.