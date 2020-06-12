Florence man arrested in connection to a waffle house robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Florence Waffle House.

Tory White, 21, was arrested Sunday for outstanding warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a robbery which occurred on February 18 at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, according to police.

Police say a male entered the restaurant at approximately 1:29 a.m. on February 18, demanded money at gunpoint from the employees and then left on foot.

Investigators identified White as the alleged suspect in this incident and obtained warrant for his

arrest.

White was transported to the Florence County Detention Center, and has received a

$10,000 surety bond for the charge of Possession of a Weapon During A Violent

Crime.

White awaits a bond hearing from the Circuit court on the Armed Robbery charge.

Count on News13 for updates.