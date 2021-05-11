Florence man arrested in connection with apartment shooting

Kayohntah Ajereim Ross (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a 20-year-old Florence man on Monday in connection with a Saturday shooting that damaged an apartment building.

Kayohntah Ajereim Ross has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and four counts of attempted murder. He was scheduled to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.

The Florence Police Department responded at 9 p.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of Harmony Street for a report of shots fired, according to Capt. Mike Brandt, a spokesman for the Florence Police Department. An apartment had been hit by gunfire. The four people inside were not injured.

Police later found a vehicle matching the suspect’s description. Ross, who was in the vehicle, had a pistol and was taken into custody, according to Brandt.

