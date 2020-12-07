Florence man arrested on sexual exploitation of minor charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Saturday by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on six charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Stephen Howard Dial, Jr., 37, of Florence, is accused of soliciting sex from a minor, engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and encouraging a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images, Wilson said.

Dial is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and promoting prostitution of a minor.

Dial faces up to 63 years in prison. The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case.