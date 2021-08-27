Florence man charged for 2015 robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man faces charges of burglary and criminal conspiracy for a 2015 armed robbery, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

James Lorenzo Carter is accused of holding a victim at gunpoint and demanding money from her when they were inside of her garage, according to an arrest warrant. The crime happened in the Florence area of Darlington County.

Deputies believe the robbery, which happened in December of 2015, included multiple people who conspired to commit armed robberies, according to the warrants.

The warrants did not disclose what was taken, or name any other defendants.

Carter has been charged with the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

He has received a total of $75,000 in cash or surety bonds for the charges, according to booking records.