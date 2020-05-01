Florence man charged with alleged sexual contact with child under age 11

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged with allegedly having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Josue “Abarca” Avarrca, 58, was arrested on April 24 at about 12:02 p.m. by Florence police officers after an incident that occurred the night before. Police responded to the area of Peachtree Street in reference to an assault on a juvenile.

According to police, a witness told officers Avarrca allegedly had physical contact of a sexual nature with a juvenile victim the previous evening. The victim was reported to be under the age of 11, police said.

Police arrested and charged Avarrca with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree after further investigation.

He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center. No further information is available at this time.