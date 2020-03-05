Florence man charged with attempted murder after a man was shot on his bicycle

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man is facing attempted murder and other charges after a man was shot riding his bicycle on Pamplico Highway.

Matthew Brock, 36, has been charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime, receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and attempted murder. The charges stem from a shooting at about noon on Tuesday, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was injured in the shooting. The victim told deputies he was riding his bicycle near the Village Creek Apartments when he was shot from across the street, Kirby says. The victim ran over to the apartments and a bystander called for help.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

