FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called Thursday to Camp Wiggins Road for reports of an assault, Nunn said. Investigators said Charles Glenn Tedder, 71, allegedly used a knife-like object to stab a victim.

Tedder is held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.