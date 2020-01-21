Florence man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 5-year-old girl, deputies say

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies say a Florence man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a 5-year-old girl.
Mark Anthony Berry, 53, of Florence, was arrested by investigators on Friday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Berry has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim under 16.
Investigators allege that between June 1, 2019 and January 4, 2020, Berry “committed a lewd act upon a 5 year old female victim.”
Berry remains at the Florence County Detention Center and bond has been denied.
An investigation is ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.
