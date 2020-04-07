FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested and charged after deputies say he engaged in sexual battery of a child under the age of 11 in November 2012.
George Edward Harding, IV, 42, also allegedly “created, possessed, and/or distributed images of children engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity,” according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Harding is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree (victim under the age of 11 years), three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
Harding is currently held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $47,500 surety bond on the sexual exploitation of a minor charges. Bond was denied on the CSC with a minor charge.
Under South Carolina law, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor (first degree) is a felony punishable by between 25 years and life in prison. In addition, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor is a felony punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison.
Each image or electronic distribution of an image in violation of this section constitutes a separate offense, according to the sheriff’s office.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NASCAR announces 15 nominees for 2021 Hall of Fame class
- St. James High School donates medical supplies to Tidelands Health
- Body by Bill: Bill Murray creates workout video to support local gym
- Florence man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, child porn
- LIVE: Horry County’s update on coronavirus efforts