Florence man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, child porn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested and charged after deputies say he engaged in sexual battery of a child under the age of 11 in November 2012.

George Edward Harding, IV, 42, also allegedly “created, possessed, and/or distributed images of children engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity,” according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Harding is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree (victim under the age of 11 years), three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Harding is currently held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $47,500 surety bond on the sexual exploitation of a minor charges. Bond was denied on the CSC with a minor charge.

Under South Carolina law, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor (first degree) is a felony punishable by between 25 years and life in prison. In addition, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor is a felony punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison.

Each image or electronic distribution of an image in violation of this section constitutes a separate offense, according to the sheriff’s office.

