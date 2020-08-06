Florence man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 10

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 10, according to the Florence Police Department.

Donte Lamont McCall is accused of soliciting the victim, who was under the age of 10, to perform sexual acts on him between April 1 and August 4, according to police.

McCall was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

McCall was taken to the Florence County Detention Center. No bond has been set.

