Florence man charged with DUI resulting in death after deadly crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed one person on Thursday.

Michael Jonathan Lee was driving on Hall Road six miles south of Timmonsville when his 2009 Toyota crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Ford, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger in the Volvo died as a result of the crash.

Lee has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, along with driving on a suspended license due to previous DUIs.