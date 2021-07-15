Florence man charged with murder for 2019 double homicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Thursday on charges of two counts of murder in connection to a 2019 double homicide, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Fredrick Lashon Woods was also served with two warrants for narcotics violations from a separate incident, according to the sheriff’s office. Woods was arrested in Richland County.

Woods is accused of shooting Harry and Matthew Jackson in their chests in February 2019, according to arrest warrants. Matthew Jackson died at the scene. Harry Jackson died the next month.

Deputies found 55 grams of marijuana and 50 ecstasy pills in his car when they pulled him over this April for traffic violations, according to arrest warrants.

Further information couldn’t be immediately released due to an ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional suspects may be charged.