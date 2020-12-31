Florence man charged with robbing hotel

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Florence man was booked into jail on Christmas after police said he robbed a hotel.

At about 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve, William Turner Bailey showed a handgun to employees at the Days Inn on Dunbarton Drive and demanded money, according to Capt. Robert Drulis with the Florence Police Department. The employees complied, and Bailey left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Bailey was later stopped and arrested in Timmonsville. He was in a stolen vehicle at the time, according to police.

He was booked into jail on charges of possessing a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery, giving false information to law enforcement, receiving stolen goods worth $10,000 or more, possession, concealment or disposing of a stolen vehicle, the unlawful carrying of a pistol, resisting arrest, receiving stolen goods valuing $2,000 or less and simple larceny of $2,000 or less.