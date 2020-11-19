Florence man could face up to 100 years in prison for child exploitation charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Authorities arrested a 67-year-old Florence man on Wednesday for 10 charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Timothy Glen Kaylor was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after he distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Kaylor is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. If convicted, Kaylor could face up to 10 months of imprisonment for each count of either crime.

Kaylor was arrested on similar charges last year. He possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material and was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the attorney general’s office.