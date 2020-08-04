Florence man faces 20 charges of child porn, up to 200 years in prison

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man faces 20 counts of child porn charges – and up to 200 years in prison – after authorities say they found files of “child sexual abuse material” in his possession.

Michael Lynn Poley, 36, has been charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Poley, according to authorities. Investigators said Poley “distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.”

Poley was arrested on July 31. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.