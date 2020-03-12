Florence man faces stalking, assault and battery, other charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a Florence man with stalking, assault and battery and other charges after three separate incidents.

Antonio Benjamin is charged with petit larceny, theft from a vehicle, malicious injury to personal property, financial transaction card fraud, assault and battery in the third degree, petit larceny, stalking and malicious injury to personal property. The charges stem from three separate incidents reported to the Florence Police Department in January and February.

On Jan. 26, officers responded to the 1700 block of Lakota Drive in reference to a breach of trust incident. Officers learned Benjamin allegedly damaged the victim’s cell phone during a verbal altercation with the victim, then took the victim’s vehicle and debit card without permission. A short time after leaving the scene, Benjamin reportedly withdrew money from the victim’s bank account, using the victim’s card.

On Feb. 10, officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive in reference to a domestic incident. Officers learned Benjamin allegedly used his vehicle to block a victim from leaving, then shoved and grabbed the victim by the neck several times during the incident. Benjamin reportedly took the victim’s cell phone and left the scene.

On Feb. 11, officers responded to the 400 block of Curry Lane in reference to a disorderly person. Officers learned Benjamin allegedly found the victim from Jan. 26 incident, driving in the area and followed the victim. Benjamin reportedly almost collided with the victim’s vehicle, then blocked victim’s vehicle in and beat on the vehicle with his hands.