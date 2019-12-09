Florence man gets 36 years for murder after guilty plea

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man pleaded guilty to murder on Monday and was sentenced to 36 years in prison, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
Dontavious Shaw was on trial for the murder of Kevin Tyler Parker in May of 2018. Shaw was 18 at the time.
Parker was found dead just before dawn in some woods near the Zaxby’s on South Irby Street on May 13, 2018.
Police have not said anything about a motive.
