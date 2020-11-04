Florence man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2018 murder

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Florence man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder after fatally shooting a man in 2018.

Bryan Austin Seidle was sentenced by Judge Michael Nettles of the 12th Judicial Circuit on Oct. 23, according to court documents. He is given credit to 882 days time served, and has been incarcerated since May 2018.

Seidle was accused of shooting 38-year-old Michael Ingersoll four times in the head and torso, killing him, after an argument on May 26, 2018, in Florence.

