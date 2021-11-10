Florence man sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearm as convicted felon

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was sentenced to federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the Department of Justice.

Brandon Paul Wallace, 33, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison, according to the DOJ.

Wallace was arrested June 19, 2018 in Marion on an outstanding warrant. During a search, law enforcement found two loaded guns, according to the DOJ. Wallace was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen vehicle, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Wallace will have three years of court-ordered supervision after release from prison. Parole is not an option in the federal system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories