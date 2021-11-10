Florence man sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearm as convicted felon

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was sentenced to federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the Department of Justice.

Brandon Paul Wallace, 33, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison, according to the DOJ.

Wallace was arrested June 19, 2018 in Marion on an outstanding warrant. During a search, law enforcement found two loaded guns, according to the DOJ. Wallace was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen vehicle, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Wallace will have three years of court-ordered supervision after release from prison. Parole is not an option in the federal system.