Florence man turns himself in after gunfire breaks out

Pee Dee Crime

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has turned himself in following a shooting that broke out last weekend.

Franklin Ladell Staley is being held at the Florence County Detention Center and is charged with attempted murder and other weapons-related charges.

Florence police responded to a harassment incident on Steeple View Drive last Saturday, according to a press release from Lt. Brandt.

While officers were on their way, they were notified of a related shooting on Claussen Road.

That’s where they learned Staley followed the victim from his former spouses home and shot at the victim’s vehicle once they were out of the neighborhood. The victim shot back, which is when Staley left the area.

