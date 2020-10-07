Florence man wanted, accused of shooting father, choking mother

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is wanted for allegedly shooting his father and choking his mother, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua L Williamson shot his father and choked his mother on Oct. 3 at their home in Fairfield County. Williamson lives in Florence and is known to frequent Aiken County, deputies said.

Williamson is 5’11” and about 190 lbs. with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a 2000 Chevrolet Camero with South Carolina license plate SPH-382.

Deputies said Williamson is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. You can also contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crimestoppers at 1-CRIMESC or 1-888-274-6372.