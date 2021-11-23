Florence man wanted in deadly Nov. 5 shooting in Sumter taken into custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man wanted in connection to a deadly Nov. 5 shooting in Sumter has been taken into custody.

Javonte Marquise Durant Hickson, 27, was being held Tuesday night in the Florence County Detention Center. No information was available about his arrest or what charges he could be facing, but he had been wanted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Tyrone Prince.

Another suspect, 26-year-old Tykem Hickson, of Rock Hill, has turned himself in and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Prince was found shot outside his home on Nov. 5, and died while being taken to an area hospital. Two men were seen running from a car after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC or by logging on to P3Tips.com.