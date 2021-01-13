Florence man, woman face charges after one person was shot, bullets fired into apartments and vehicles

MARION CO, SC (WBTW) — A Florence man faces multiple charges after police say he allegedly shot someone and fired bullets into three apartments and five vehicles.

Ellis Lavern Briggs, 21, was arrested and charged on Tuesday by the Florence Police Department with attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, five counts of malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and conspiracy.

A woman, Rachel Lorenzo Brown, 19, of Florence, also was arrested and charged in December with conspiracy in connection with the incident.

Florence police officers say Briggs, along with some other people, reportedly went to the 300 block of Royal Street on Nov. 11 looking for the victim. Police were called shortly after that about a shooting.

Briggs allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, police say. Three apartments and five vehicles also were damaged by gunfire during the shooting.

The victim was taken the hospital by EMS. No information has been provided on the victim’s condition.

Briggs remains in the Florence Co. Detention Center on $15,000 bond. Brown was released last month, shortly after her arrest, on a $1,500 bond.

Investigators are still searching for other people involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.