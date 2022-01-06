Florence murder suspect released on bond

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man charged with murder has been released on bond, according to 12th Circuit Court Solicitor Ed Clements.

Tyquan Jamar Johnson, 37, posted bond on Wednesday. He was denied bond in 2020, and was then assigned a $150,000 bond in March 2021 under the stipulation that it was only applicable if Johnson was not tried by August 2021. Clements said that the pandemic delayed court appearances.

The defense filed a motion in November to reduce the bond. The motion was denied.

Johnson is one of three men arrested in connection to a November 2019 shooting death of Kevin John Anthony Backus in Florence.