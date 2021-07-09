Former Florence officer charged with groping suspect he was taking to jail

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Florence Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree assault and battery, along with misconduct, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Aaron Timothy Genwright, 28, of Florence, was arrested in connection with a July 3 incident where he is accused of groping a female suspect who had been arrested for a traffic-related offense, according to SLED. The Florence Police Department requested the investigation.

While taking the suspect to the detention center, Genwright pulled his vehicle over, approached her in the back of the vehicle and lifted her shirt, according to an arrest warrant. He then sexually assaulted her, the warrant continues.

There is video evidence of the assault, according to the arrest warrant. Genwright also reportedly confessed to the crime, SLED reported.