Florence PD: Man helping woman clean assaulted, choked and robbed her

QUINBY, SC (WBTW) – A man who was helping a woman clean, made her take off her clothing, choked her and forced her to drive him to the bank for money, according to police.

Officers with the Florence Police Department said at around 4:30 p.m. on July 13, they were called to a possible robbery. When they arrived, police learned Craig Antonino George was helping a woman clean a home on Layton Street when he allegedly walked up behind her and began to choke her, according to the report. George has been charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Police said George made the woman off her clothing and fondled her. He then made the victim get dressed and forced her to drive him to her bank to get money from an ATM and Western Union inside the IGA in Quinby. The victim was able to get away long enough to call 911 and hide.

George left the scene, but returned and was detained without incident.