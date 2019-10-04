Florence police: 1 charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting man, taking his money and car

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a man and taking his money and car.

Officers responded to the area of 1520 Hillside Avenue around 3:05 p.m. on October 2, according to Florence police. Officers reportedly learned the victim was found inside a home with life-threatening injuries and that the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say they later learned the victim’s vehicle was missing and may be in the possession of the suspect, identified by Florence police as Lloyd Bradley Turner.

Lloyd Turner Bradley (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Around 10:50 p.m. on October 2, officers found Turner operating the victim’s vehicle, police also said. Officers attempted a traffic stop and after a “brief low speed pursuit,” the vehicle stopped in the area of 2700 David McLeod Blvd. Turner was arrested for attempted murder and taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

Investigators allege that Turner “assaulted the victim, took money from him and left the scene with the victim’s vehicle.”

Turner was booked in to the detention center around 8 a.m. on October 3, according to booking records. No bail has been set and he remains in the center as of 2 p.m. Friday.

