Florence police arrest Darlington man for alleged sexual battery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a Darlington man July 11 for alleged sexual battery, according to the Florence Police Department.

Jeffrey Jermaine Timmons, II., 32, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Timmons allegedly was involved in sexual battery with a victim who was over the age of 18 years old, according to police.

Timmons is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond. Due to the nature of the case, no other details will be released.