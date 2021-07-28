Florence police arrest Darlington man for alleged sexual battery

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jeffrey Jermaine Timmons, II (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a Darlington man July 11 for alleged sexual battery, according to the Florence Police Department.

Jeffrey Jermaine Timmons, II., 32, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Timmons allegedly was involved in sexual battery with a victim who was over the age of 18 years old, according to police.

Timmons is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond. Due to the nature of the case, no other details will be released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories