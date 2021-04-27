Florence police arrest domestic violence suspect after barricade situation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a suspect Tuesday night after a barricade situation, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The suspect, Robert Levern Gamble, barricaded himself inside a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Drive in Florence, Brandt said. Police observed him at about 7:55 p.m. on the porch of the home. He was wanted for first-degree domestic violence.

Police said Crisis Negotiators and the Emergency Response Team were called and talked to Gamble several times on the phone. Officers then used distraction devices and took him into custody without further incident, according to Brandt. No injuries were reported.

Gamble was wanted in connection with an incident on April 3 at the same location where he is accused of hitting the victim in the face, choking her, and then biting her hand, Brandt said. Gamble left the scene before police arrived.

Gamble was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.