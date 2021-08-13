Florence police arrest man accused in several vehicle break-ins

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Thursday who is accused in several vehicle break-ins, according to the Florence Police Department.

Brandon Ryan Marion Stokes, 23, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, financial transaction card theft, tampering with a vehicle, and three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, according to police.

Police were in the 2200 block of West Lucas Street checking property regarding recent break-ins at about 4:12 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed a suspicious person on a bike behind a business that was closed, according to police.

The officer found flip-flops and an bike abandoned behind the business. The officer eventually found Stokes lying in the brush near a ditch, according to police.

Stokes is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $47,000 surety bond.