Florence police arrest man on 26 warrants for theft, fraud, armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Monday on 26 outstanding warrants for various crimes including theft, fraud, and armed robbery, according to the Florence Police Department.

Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence, was arrested in the 800 block of South Irby Street, according to police. At the time of his arrest, he was found with a small quantity of suspected marijuana and was given a citation for simple possession of marijuana.

Eaddy’s outstanding warrants were from several incidents between April 8 and July 10, according to police. He’s facing six counts of financial transaction card theft, 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of financial identity fraud, one count of shoplifting, one count of simple possession of marijuana, one count of possession of stolen property, one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of possession of a pistol by a convicted felon.

Police said the armed robbery happened July 10 in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2600 block of Hospitality Boulevard. He was allegedly breaking into a vehicle and when confronted by the vehicle’s owner, pointed a pistol at the victim and took property from his car.

No injuries were reported in the armed robbery, according to police.

Eaddy was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and is held on an $11,000 bond, according to booking records.