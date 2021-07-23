Florence police arrest man on drug, weapons charges after search at home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Thursday on drug and weapons charges after a search at a home in the 300 block of Royal Street, according to the department.

Micah Andrew Washington was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine base, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, simple possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base in proximity of a park, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime.

During the search, police seized a handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, about 54 grams of suspected cocaine, about 54 grams of suspected cocaine base, about one gram of suspected marijuana and THC edibles, 15 dosage units of Xanax and seven dosage units of Adderall, according to police.

Washington was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and is held on a $130,000 surety bond, according to police.