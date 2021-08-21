Florence police arrest man wanted in July shooting, charge him with attempted murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man wanted after a shooting that seriously injured another man in July.

Henry Tyrone Davis Jr. was arrested Friday on warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said. The shooting happened July 20 on Stackley Street.

Brandt said officers initially responded to the 500 block of Commander Street in regards to a shooting victim, who was found there and taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Davis shot the man after calling him over to his vehicle in the 500 block of Stackley Street. He then fled the area.

David was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Friday afternoon following his arrest. Count on News13 for updates.