Florence Police arrest suspect in May shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department arrested a man Wednesday connected to a May 6 shooting in Florence.

At 2:23 p.m. May 6, police said officers responded to a reported shooting near Marion Street and McQueen Street. A suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect, later identified as Jamares Anthony Robinson, 30, of Darlington, allegedly shot at the victim during a domestic verbal altercation.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Robinson was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

He is held on a $10,000 surety bond for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.