Florence police arrest woman accused in stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a woman Tuesday who is accused in a stabbing, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Brenda Ann Wingate, 54, of Florence, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and giving false information to law enforcement. She was also served with three outstanding bench warrants.

Police were called Jan. 3 to the 600 block of Jarrott Street for reports of an assault, Brandt said. Officers discovered that Wingate and the victim got into an argument when Wingate allegedly stabbed the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital.

She’s charged with giving false information to law enforcement after an incident Dec. 31 when police were called for a disturbance at a motel in the 400 block of South Irby Street, Brandt said. She allegedly gave a false name to police to avoid being arrested on the outstanding bench warrants.

Wingate is held in the Florence County Detention Center. She was denied bond, according to Brandt. Police did not say what the outstanding bench warrants were for.