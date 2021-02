The suspect in a Feb. 5, 2021 robbery of the Circle K in Florence. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a robbery case.

On Friday, a suspect robbed the Circle K on South Cashua Drive after they approached the register and demanded money, according to the Florence Police Department. The suspect then left the scene.

No one was injured and a weapon was not used.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 665-3191 or email Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.